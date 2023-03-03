iTel Pad 1 Introduced in India at Under Rs 15,000; Check out the Details!

iTel has entered the tablet market with the launch of the new Pad 1 in India. This affordable tablet competes with the likes of the Realme Pad Mini and the Motorola Tab G20, among others, and is specifically meant for students in tier 1 and 2 cities. Here’s a look at what the iTel Pad 1 offers.

iTel Pad 1: Specs and Features

The iTel Pad 1 has a metal chassis with a flat-edge design. It gets a square-shaped camera setup at the back, which mimics the iPad design. You get a 10.1-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with thick bezels. The tablet comes in Deep Grey and Light Blue colorways.

Under the hood, there’s the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset. One thing to note here is that you won’t get to see great performance when compared to the Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets but it should suffice the daily tasks. The Pad 1 comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded by up to 512GB via a memory card.

There’s an 8MP selfie shooter with an 80-degree field of view and a 5MP rear snapper with autofocus and an LED flash. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for a 10W charger and runs Android 12 Go Edition. We just hope the upgrade cycle is decent enough.

Additional details include support for 4G VoLTE, dual speakers, FM radio, OTG, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Price and Availability

The iTel Pad 1 comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 and will be available to buy from the company’s website and offline stores. It isn’t a feature-rich tablet but could safely do the basic right. Will you go for the new iTel Pad 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.