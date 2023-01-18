iTel Introduces New Linux-Based Smart TVs in India

iTel has introduced two new smart TVs under its L series in India. The new iTel L4365 and the iTel L3265 are Linux-based and come with Dolby Audio support among other things. Have a look at the price, features, and more details.

iTel L4365 and L3265: Specs and Features

The new iTel L4365 and the L3265 come with 43-inch and 32-inch screen sizes, respectively, and a frameless design. The L4365 has support for a Full HD screen resolution, 8ms response time, and a contrast ratio of 1200:1. The L3265, on the other hand, is HD-ready and supports an 8.5ms response time and a contrast ratio of 3000:1. Both come with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The TVs are powered by a quad-core processor (up to 1.8GHz), coupled with a Mali G31MP2 GPU. They come equipped with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, built-in Chromecast, a Tuner-1, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 AV IN, 1 Optical, and 1 RJ45 port.

Commenting on the launch, the CEO of TRANSSION India, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, said, “The growth of OTT consumption in India has been significant, with even small pockets of the country experiencing a high level of penetration. At iTel, we are committed to bringing ultimate entertainment to consumers, which is why we have developed Linux TVs that provide an affordable solution for every household to access a wide range of entertainment options.“

Both the iTel L4365 and the L3265 come with 24W dual box speakers with Dolby Audio and inbuilt multi-scenario sound effects. They come with smart remote control and pre-installed apps (Prime Video, YouTube, SonyLiv, Zee5, and more). The new iTel L-series TVs run Coolita OS.

Price and Availability

The iTel L4365 Smart TV is priced at Rs 16,599 and the iTel L3265 retails at Rs 8,999. The new TVs can be purchased via the company’s website.