Last month, we saw Chinese smartphone brand Itel partner with Reliance Jio to offer an ultra-affordable smartphone to Jio customers in India. Following the report, the company recently launched the Itel A23 Pro in India at a retail price of Rs 4,999. However, Itel has also announced that it will offer the A23 Pro at a discounted price to Jio customers.

Itel A23 Pro

The Itel A23 Pro is essentially an entry-level 4G-enabled smartphone that caters to the low-income population of India. The device features a 5-inch display with 480 x 854p resolution, along with a low-end VGA camera and a soft flash at the front.

On the back of the Itel A23 Pro has a single 2MP camera rear camera that’s capable of capturing low-res images. Under the hood, there is a quad-core Unisoc SC9832E chip clocked at 1.4GHz. You will also find 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage onboard. Plus, there is support for a microSD card slot that can help expand the storage up to 32GB.

In addition, there is a 2,300mAh battery inside. The device comes with 4G VoLTE and dual-SIM support, so you can use your Jio/ Airtel/ Vi SIM with it. The device also features smart face unlock, which the company claims can unlock the device in 0.2 seconds.

It runs Android 10 (Android Go Edition) out-of-the-box and comes in two color variants, namely Sapphire Blue and Lake Blue.

Itel A23 Pro Price and Availability for Jio Users

Although the device retails for Rs 4,999 in India for general customers, Jio users can get the A23 Pro at just Rs 3,899. This makes the device the most affordable 4G-enabled smartphone in India to date. Moreover, Itel and Jio users will get benefits worth Rs 3,000, including recharge plans starting at Rs. 249 and more.

Itel A23 Pro is currently available to buy on Reliance’s online store and at your nearest Reliance Digital or My Jio stores.