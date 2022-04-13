iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 80W Fast Charging Launched in China

As expected, iQOO has introduced the new high-end gaming-centric smartphone, the iQOO Neo 6 in China. The phone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, various gaming-specific features, and good looks. Here’s all you need to know.

iQOO Neo 6: Specs and Features

The iQOO Neo 6 has an iQOO 9 Pro-esque design but with a smaller rectangular camera island. While the Pink and Blues options go for a “lychee leather” finish, the Black Lord variant uses an AG glass at the back.

The front sports a 6.62-inch OLED Samsung E4 HDR10+ display with a center-placed punch-hole cutout and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 6 million: 1 contrast ratio, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and a fingerprint scanner too. The display includes a dedicated chip for reduced GPU rendering load, frame rate boost mode, and high frame low power mode. It also supports MEMC.

As revealed earlier, the iQOO 6 Neo has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform onboard, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera department is no less of a highlight. There’s a 64MP main camera with OIS support, along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP portrait lens. The front snapper stands at 16MP. The phone supports features like AI Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, Night Raw HDR Algorithm, AI Anti-Glare Algorithm, Portrait mode, Night mode, dual-view video, up to 10x digital zoom, 4K videos, and more.

The iQOO Neo 6 sources its fuel from a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging. This is capable of reaching a 30% charge in just 5 minutes. The device runs OriginOS based on Android 12 and brings in the Vivo Card service, privacy-focused features, and more features for users.

It has support for a 6-layer 3D graphite cooling system, Multi-Turbo 6.0, Memory Fusion 2.0 (up to 4GB of extra RAM), dual-line linear motor, dual-control pressure sensing design, and more. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi Bluetooth version 5.2, OTG, USB Type-C port, NFC, and more.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Neo 6 is priced starting at CNY 2,799 in China and will be available to buy, starting April 20 in China. Here are the prices for all the configurations:

8GB+128GB: CNY 2,799 (around Rs 33,400)

8GB+256GB: CNY 2,999 (around Rs 35,800)

12GB+256GB: CNY 3,299 (around Rs 39,400)

The accessories to go along with the iQOO Neo 6 such as the 44W Flash Charge power bank and the iQOO Extreme Wind Cooling Back Clip Pro (with a temperature display and a halo lighting effect) will be available at CNY 299 (around Rs 3,500) and CNY 1,99 (around Rs 2,380), respectively. Both of them are currently available at CNY 259 and CNY 169 today.