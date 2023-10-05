Google Finally Releases Stable Android 14 for Pixel Phones

After a lot of beta testing, Google has finally released the stable version of Android 14. Taking ahead the ritual, this will be first available for eligible Pixel phones, following which smartphones from other OEMs will join the list. Here’s a look at the Android 14 features and more details.

Android 14 Now Available

The next-gen Android 14 update is now available to download on the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5, the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8, and the Pixel 8 Pro. This also includes the Pixel Fold the Pixel Tablet.

The Android 14 update brings customizations for the lock and home screens and includes the customization picker to change wallpapers and the At Glance screen as per your choice. There will be new custom clock and wallpaper collections too. You can add this personalization with the help of AI to make things easier. And, there will be Generative AI wallpapers too, which will be first introduced with the Pixel 8 series.

Health Connect will also come built with Android 14 so that all the health data remains in one place. As for the security and privacy features, there will be new data-sharing options, a six-digit PIN for enhanced security, and more privacy features. You will also get visual and hearing-focused accessibility features in the form of an improved magnifier, font size Quick Settings, and more. There’s the new Ultra HDR mode for enhanced images too. You can check out more about this here.

Google says it will roll out Android 14 to phones from Samsung Galaxy, iQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi later this year. We will keep you posted on this, so, stay tuned!