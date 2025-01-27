Home > News > iPhone SE 4 Leaked Video Reveals Design, Suspense Around Dynamic Island Remains

iPhone SE 4 Leaked Video Reveals Design, Suspense Around Dynamic Island Remains

Anmol Sachdeva
iPhone SE 4 Leaked Design
Image Credits: X/@MajinBuOfficial

Apple is gearing up for an announcements-packed 2025, with the iPhone SE 4 turning out to be the most anticipated one. Rumors for this have been floating for some time now, detailing different designs and camera modules. However, now, Majin Bu, considered one of the credible leaksters when it comes to Apple products, has shared a video showing the 360° view of the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

In the video posted by Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter), the iPhone SE 4 appears in all its glory in white color. There were several rumors about a single camera on the budget iPhone, and this leaked video puts them to rest. The design seems to be inspired by the iPhone XR.

However, despite the leaked video, the biggest mystery circling the presence of Dynamic Island or Notch still remains unanswered. Under the post, Majin Bu says that the end version of the iPhone SE 4 will arrive with a notch and not Dynamic Island.

As per the leaked specifications of the iPhone SE 4, we are expecting to see a 6.1-inch OLED display with Face ID, a single 48MP camera on the rear, and a 12MP selfie shooter. As for the processor, it is rumored that the iPhone SE 4 will arrive with an A18 chipset and 8GB RAM to support Apple Intelligence features, making it the most affordable Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone.

While there have been no leaks for iPhone SE 4 pricing so far, we can expect Apple to price it between $450-$500.

Anmol Sachdeva

With 6 years of experience as a writer and editor in the tech media industry, Anmol is an enigmatic savant in all kinds of tech. He loves to scour internet for new information. When not conjuring words, Anmol can be found watching Manchester United matches or glued to his MacBook watching re-runs of his favorite TV shows for upteenth time.

