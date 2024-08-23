All iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Camera Specs Leaked Ahead of the Launch

Apple is all set to unveil its newest iPhone 16 series in a few weeks, with several leaks hinting at a September 10 release. While we’re waiting for an official event date announcement from Apple, new iPhone 16 rumors and speculations are hitting in waves. The recent leaks are regarding the camera systems and the Capture button on the iPhone 16 models.

According to Apple Insider, each model of the iPhone 16 lineup will arrive with improved camera systems. Also, some reliable sources told Apple Insider that Apple is planning to introduce some big changes including a higher-resolution ultra-wide camera and the much-rumored Capture button.

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Camera Details

According to the report, both the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will arrive with a dual camera setup on the rear panel. The setup will house a primary wide camera with 1x and 2x zoom capabilities, and a secondary ultra-wide camera to capture more expansive scenes with 0.5x zoom out. The primary camera will remain the same. That means we’ll continue to see a 48MP primary shooter with an f/1.6 aperture and optical quality 2X telephoto capabilities.

On the flip side, the ultra-wide camera will get a faster f/2.2 aperture than the f/2.4 seen on the current iPhone 15. This will improve the night photography game by allowing users to capture more detailed low-light shots. The vanilla models are also expected to support macro photography forever the first time.

Aligning with the earlier design rumors, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus cameras will be stacked vertically, as last seen on the iPhone 12.

iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max Camera Details

It will be nice to see the standard iPhone 16 models getting an upgrade, but the expensive Pro models are speculated to make an entry with a bigger shift. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will retain a triple rear camera system, featuring the same 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture. The Telephoto lens will also remain unchanged with 12MP and an f/2.8 aperture. The great news is the 5X telephoto lens won’t be exclusive to the Pro Max model in 2024. Rather than the 3x telephoto lens found on the iPhone 15 Pro, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will boast a 5x telephoto lens like its eldest sibling.

The ultra-wide lens is also poised to get a notable upgrade to 48MP, featuring the same pixel-binning feature as the 48MP primary camera. This will allow for flexible pixel sizes like 0.7-micrometer pixels for shooting at full resolution or 1.4 micrometers when used as a quad pixel for improved low-light performance, according to Apple Insider. Also, there are suggestions that iPhone 16 Pro models will allow users to capture 48MP ProRaw photos.

Support for New Image Formats

The report also reveals some finer details about the upgraded camera systems. The new iPhone 16 series is tipped to use a new format for images, called JPEG-XL. It will sit alongside the JPEG, HEIF, HEIF Max, ProRaw, and ProRAW Max that current iPhones support.

Also, the iPhone 16 Pro & 16 Pro Max will support 3K@120fps videos with Dolby Vision. For reference, the current iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max can shoot 4k@60fps or 1080p at either 120fps or 240fps.

A Capture Button for All

Finally, the long-rumored Capture Button will also make its way on all four iPhone 16 models. The new button will be located in the lower-right corner. So, when you hold your iPhone in landscape mode, your index finger will naturally align with the new Capture button. Since the button is capacitive, you will need to use your finger to activate it. You don’t have to worry about any accidental presses when the iPhone is in your pocket.

The button is exclusively designed to work with native and third-party camera apps to adjust focus and zoom levels, so users can have greater control over their camera while capturing their best moments. Other options may also include adjusting exposure up/down, cycling through filters, or adjusting the degree of background blur.

The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are likely to arrive with larger displays. The iPhone 16 Pro will feature a bigger 6.3-inch display (6.1 on iPhone 15 Pro), whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max might be the biggest-ever iPhone with a massive 6.9-inch display. Also, these high-end iPhones might get a price hike. For more details, check out the rumored price for every iPhone 16 model.