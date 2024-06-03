iPhone 16 Pro Poised to Get World’s Thinnest Display Bezels Beating Galaxy S24

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max already have slim bezels and a stunning display. Although the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models would walk in the footprints of the iPhone 15 Pro, we’re likely to see some small yet noteworthy changes. We’ve already come across reports that Apple is planning to slightly increase the sizes of the Pro and Pro Max models. According to a new leak, we might also see a dramatic reduction in the black bezels that are visible around the screen.

According to the tipster IceUniverse, the iPhone 16 Pro may surpass the Galaxy S24 and become the world’s thinnest bezel mobile phone. If this turns out to be legit, we’ll get to see a gorgeous display with even more real estate. My friend confirmed that iPhone 16 Pro will reduce bezel, surpassing Galaxy S24 to become the world's narrowest bezel mobile phone, which seems to be very close to the dream form.— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 2, 2024

The tip is only about the black border that surrounds the screen. We aren’t expecting any changes in the Dynamic Island display cutout design, it will look the same. Interestingly, we might finally get to enjoy a complete edge-to-edge screen experience with no notches, with the iPhone 17 Pro arriving in 2025. The Face ID components would be hidden under the display, the only external indication of the Face ID would be a circular cutout for the selfie camera.

This year, the already thin bezel is expected to get even thinner with the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. Compared to the iPhone 15 Pro’s 1.71mm & iPhone 14 Pro’s 2.15mm bezels, the iPhone 16 Pro will have 1.2mm bezels, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have 1.15mm bezels.

This fresh leak corroborates earlier supply chain reports. Apple is reportedly planning to use Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to minimize bezels at the bottom of the displays. This is achieved by rolling the internal copper wiring into a more compact configuration. It was teased that Apple is planning to apply this borderless display technology to all four iPhone 16 models which will be released in 2024. Besides enhancing the phone’s aesthetics, the dramatic reduction in bezels will make the screen bigger.

Compared to the current 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch display. Whereas, the iPhone 16 Pro Max would be the biggest iPhone ever, with a flagship 6.9-inch display. Apart from the display improvements, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature the brand-new A18 chipset and a new “Capture Button” to record horizontal videos more easily. Also, for the first time ever, we might see the 5x zoom on the non-Max variant.

Apple will follow its usual timeline, officially releasing the iPhone 16 lineup this fall, sometime in September.