iPhone 14 Pro With USB-C Port Might Become A Reality

The iPhone 14 series’ rumors and leaks have started pouring in and the most recent one might prove good news for many. It is suggested that the upcoming iPhone models might finally include a USB Type-C port and ditch the currently used Lightning port.

iPhones to Finally Support USB Type-C Charging

A report by iDrop News suggests that next year’s iPhones might include the USB Type-C port. But, this might be for the top-end iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max. If this happens, chances are that Apple might start with the high-end iPhone models and gradually make USB Type-C a standard for all.

With this, all the iOS and iPadOS devices might eventually get USB Type-C. For those who don’t know, the iPad Pro, the iPad Air 4, and the most recent iPad Mini 6 come with a Type-C port.

The switch to USB Type-C is long-awaited and can help increase the file transfer speeds, especially in the case of ProRes videos. This video format just got introduced with the latest iPhone 13 series and takes up a lot of space. Hence, transferring them to a PC makes more sense and USB Type-C will help fasten the process.

iDrop News notes that while the current Lightning port (USB 2.0) takes over 3 hours to transfer a 720GB ProRES file, USB Type-C (USB 4.0) is expected to take just over 2 minutes. This is certainly a time-saver for professionals and this inclusion will prove to be crucial.

Plus, including USB Type-C on iPhones can help Apple save costs and promote environment-friendly solutions while avoiding any legal conflicts with the Biden-Harris Administration and the European Union who want to make USB Type-C ports a standard for all smartphones.

As for the other rumors, 2022 is expected to see four iPhones: a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is highly expected to bid goodbye to the Mini moniker. We are likely to see improvements in the cameras, a different and new design, a punch-hole screen instead of a notch, and much more.

However, it’s worth noting that these are just rumors and we don’t know what Apple plans for the 2022 iPhones. Hence, take these leaks with a pinch of salt and stay tuned to this space for more details.