iPhone 14 Design with No Notch Leaked Ahead of iPhone 13 Event

While Apple is all set to unveil the iPhone 13 at its ‘California streaming’ product launch event next week, a new leak from reputable tipster Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech has revealed what is allegedly the iPhone 14. If the rumor is anything to go by, here’s what you could expect from Apple iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 Design Leaked Online

According to Jon Prosser, some iPhone 14 models, possibly the Pro variants, will get rid of the notch in favor of a punch-hole camera. However, that doesn’t mean Apple will drop Face ID. Instead, the Cupertino giant is reportedly placing Face ID sensors under the display. This piece of information corroborates what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said earlier this year.

Another change in the camera department involves dropping the camera bump. According to the report, the iPhone 14 will not have a camera bump. That could result in a comparatively thicker phone with a larger battery capacity.

As for design, the concept renders Prosser has shown showcase round volume buttons as seen on iPhone 4 and a titanium frame. You could also expect redesigned speaker grilles in the handset. And before you ask, the device seems to continue to use the proprietary Lightning port. While the exact colors are not known yet, Prosser says you could expect a Gold color option with the iPhone 14.

From the looks of it, the iPhone 14 seems more tempting than the upcoming iPhone 13. However, this is a rumor at this point and there’s no guarantee if all these aforesaid changes would make their way to the iPhone 14 when it arrives next year. Would you rather wait for the iPhone 14 based on this leak or are you going to purchase the iPhone 13? Share your thoughts in the comments.