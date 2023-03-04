There’s an iPhone 14 Pro Max Clone and It Comes Under Rs 10,000; Check It Out!

Apple products have been copied in the past and a similar case of clones has now appeared. The pretty expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max has a clone and what’s interesting is that it can be bought by anyone for under Rs 10,000. Sounds enticing? Let’s check out more details about this iPhone 14 Pro Max lookalike.

This Is the Copied iPhone 14 Pro Max!

The duplicate of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is called the i14 Pro Max (well, an obvious choice!) and is now listed on AliExpress for anyone to purchase. From a far-off look, the phone is the exact replica of the 14 Pro Max and it would be hard to differentiate. To recall, there was another clone that showed up on the 1688 website right after the iPhone 14 series was launched.

The i14 Pro Max has the same flat-edge design with a glass-like and premium finish. The back is seen with a huge hump with the cameras arranged in a triangle (although, only two work). The major difference, however, is the small ‘Dynamic Island,” which looks like a simple elongated punch-hole without any functionality. Plus, green, light purple, and grey colors along with the lack of the Apple logo will easily help you figure out the truth. There are gold and silver colors and this fully resembles the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Have a look at it.

Image: AliExpress

Of course, there’s a difference in the internals. The i14 Pro Max comes in two variants. There’s one with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, a MediaTek MTK6753 chipset, dual rear cameras (16MP+8MP), 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 2,800mAh battery, and more. The other model has a bigger 6.8-inch display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a smaller 2,550mAh battery, and a 2MP rear and a 2MP selfie shooter. Both support facial recognition.

While the i14 Pro Max with a 6.5-inch display is priced at SG$ 179.37 (~ Rs 10,800), the variant with the 6.8-inch display retails at SG$ 127.35 (~ Rs 7,700). This is way, way cheaper than the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is Rs 1,39,900.

If you want to check it out, you can head over here (1,2), although, we won’t recommend you buy this given that it is most likely to underperform. That said, it can be a fun way of fooling people! Do let us know how you feel about this iPhone 14 Pro Max clone in the comments below.