iPhone 13 Series Gets a New Green Color Option; Here’s What It Looks Like!

As leaked hours ahead of launch, Apple has announced a new color option for its iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini now get a new green color, while the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have a new Alpine Green shade. Here’s a look at all the details.

iPhone 13, 13 Pro New Green Color Introduced

The green color for the iPhone 13 and 13 mini joins the existing (PRODUCT)RED, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, and Pink color variants. As for the Alpine Green color variants of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, it is available in addition to the Sierra Blue, Graphite, Gold, and Silver options.

The new color option for the iPhone 13 series will be available, starting March 18 and will be up for pre-bookings on March 11. This is for India, Japan, the US, Australia, and 30+ more countries.

One thing to note is that the new color option doesn’t mean a new price tag. As is the case with other iPhone 13 color variants, the iPhone 13 and 13 mini in Green will start at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively, Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in the Alpine Green color will have a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.

iPhone 13 Series Specs at a Glance

The spec sheet of the iPhone 13 series also remains the same. To recall, the iPhone 13 and the 13 mini come with a slightly new rear camera bump, which has two big camera housings arranged diagonally. The Pro models also get big camera housings, but there’s no change in the placement. All four models sport a smaller notch.

The iPhone 13 and the 13 Pro have a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The 13 mini has a smaller 5.4-inch screen and the 13 Pro Max goes for a huge 6.7-inch one. The iPhone 13 Pro models also support a ProMotion display to offer an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 13 series is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, runs iOS 15, and more.

The iPhone 13 Pro models come with 12MP triple rear cameras and a 12MP front camera with support for camera features like Cinematic mode, macro photography, LiDAR sensor support, improved Night mode, ProRES, and sensor-shift OIS, more. The iPhone 13 and 13 mini have 12MP dual cameras at the back with sensor-shift OIS, Cinematic mode, and loads more. All the iPhone 13 models offer you improved battery life, IP68 water resistance, and much more.