Every year, like clockwork, we start getting design renders and leaks about the upcoming iPhone showcasing one of the most anticipated phones in the world. Well, that holds true for the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max as well. A new video has popped up on the internet allegedly showcasing the iPhone 12 Pro Max in all its glory.

Made by Everything Apple Pro, the video is based off of unfinished CAD renders obtained by Max Weinbach. Weinbach has a pretty solid track record with upcoming smartphones, so these renders are most likely accurate.

I managed to get (unfinished) iPhone 12 Pro Max CADs. These renders are based off those CADs! https://t.co/gABuPYsV2p — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) April 17, 2020

From the video, the biggest differences to see are the boxier design of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, similar to the design language Apple had until the iPhone 5s and the older iPhone SE. There’s also a different camera layout on the phone — it’s still a square camera module, but the lenses are arranged in a more symmetrical way than they are on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, with the addition of the LiDAR sensor we also saw on the brand new 2020 iPad Pro.

The video also shows much thinner bezels on the 12 Pro Max, and excitingly enough, a considerably smaller notch up front. The video goes into considerable detail about each and every aspect of the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s design, including comparing it with the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Moreover, Everything Apple Pro even took out a 3D print of the CAD render, and his video showcases that as well, so if you’re interested in learning everything there is to know about the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max, definitely check out the video embedded below.