Amazon has announced that its Great Indian Festival sale will start on the 17th of October. The sale will begin 24 hours early for users with Amazon Prime membership, effectively making the date October 16.

During the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon will offer a 10 percent instant discount for customers who make purchases using HDFC Bank’s debit card, credit card, and EMI. Bajaj Finserv customers will have a credit limit of up to Rs.1 lakh. In addition, the company is offering an extra 5 percent cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs.1,000 for new customers on their first order.

Amazon is teasing up to 50 percent discounts on the company’s range of products such as Kindle, Echo smart speakers, Fire TV stick, and Echo smart displays. Moreover, customers get up to 75 percent off on TVs and appliances. You could also expect attractive discounts across other products.

According to the company, there will be over 900 new product launches from top brands across a variety of product categories including but not limited to smartphones, TVs, kitchen accessories, fashion, and beauty. Alongside new product launches from other brands, Amazon is also teasing a new train ticket booking system powered by Amazon Pay. We could expect the company to reveal more details about this in the coming days.

“This year’s Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our sellers and partners to reach millions of customers across the country. Our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business,” said Manish Tiwary, Amazon India Vice President, in a statement.

Amazon has not revealed when its Great Indian Festival sale ends yet. We could expect the company to conduct the event for five days. Meanwhile, Walmart-owned Flipkart will host its Big Billion Days sale from October 16-21.