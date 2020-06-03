Apple is reportedly making the iPad Air bigger this year. According to a report from MyDrivers, the 4th-generation iPad Air will feature a much larger, 11-inch display. This comes from manufacturing sources in China. Also according to the report, the new iPad Air will come with a USB Type-C port.

Suppliers in China are reporting that the new iPad Air is modelled on the 11-inch iPad Pro. This could mean that the iPad Air 4 could come with slimmer bezels, similar to the iPad Pro. That would keep the chassis small, while fitting a bigger display inside it. This could also mean that the company might add Face ID sensors into the mix as well. This seems a little unlikely, and it’s not confirmed yet. However, it would be a nice upgrade for sure.

Also mentioned in the report is a USB Type-C port. This is a pretty big deal. Apple has used the Lightning port on all its iPads except the iPad Pro. Moving the iPad Air to the USB-C port should open it up to all sorts of third-party accessories, SD card readers and what not.

The iPad Air and iPad Mini are expected to be powered by the A13 Bionic. For those unaware, this is the chipset found inside the iPhone 11 series as well. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro will be powered by the A14X chipset along with 5G support. It’s noteworthy that this information is not confirmed. As such, we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt.