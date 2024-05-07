Apple Unveils New iPad Air with M2 Chip and Two Size Options

Apple has finally unwrapped its long-awaited iPad Air models at its “Let Loose” event on May 7. As speculated earlier, the Cupertino tech giant launched the 2024 iPad Air with a Liquid Retina Display, an upgraded M2 chip, a new FaceTime landscape camera, faster Wi-Fi 6E, AI features, and much more. The new iPad Air succeeds the M1 iPad Air which landed back in 2022. Let’s have a look at the details.

New iPad Air: Specs and Features

For the first time ever, Apple launched the iPad Air in two screen sizes- a redesigned 11-inch model, and a bigger 13-inch iPad Air, inspired by the iPad Pro. As anticipated, the new Air is powered by the M2 chipset to deliver an improved performance over the previous models. Compared to the M1 iPad Air, the M2 iPad Air delivers up to 50% faster performance for creative and productive tasks.

With the M2 chipset onboard, the 2024 iPad Air also supports Apple Pencil Hover for greater precision and also works with Magic Keyboard. Apple also moved the selfie camera to the longer side of the tablet — landscape mode to deliver a more comfortable video conferencing experience, matching the more expensive iPad Pro models. The 13-inch iPad Air is designed to offer a better sound quality with double the bass.

Talking about the color options, the 2024 iPad Air comes in Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Grey finishes. The 2024 iPad Air models feature a new 100% recycled aluminum enclosure. Fortunately, with the new Air, Apple has ditched the 64GB model and doubled up the base storage to 128GB. The best part, it comes at the same starting price of $599 for the 11-inch model.

2024 iPad Air Price and Availability

The new 2024 iPad Air starts at $599 for the 11-inch model. The bigger, first-ever 13-inch iPad Air starts at $799. You can preorder these new iPads right now and they’ll hit the stores as early as next week.