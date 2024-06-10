WWDC 2024: iOS 18 Brings Call Recording to iPhones

At WWDC 2024, Apple announced a tonne of new features for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches. The highlight of the event was Apple Intelligence, the company’s suite of AI features which includes the revamped and built-from-scratch Siri. What caught my eye during the unveiling of Apple Intelligence features is that the tech giant is finally bringing call recording to iPhones with iOS 18.

At the stage, Craig Federighi announced that there will be new AI recording and transcription features in the Notes and Phone app. It means you will be finally able to record calls on iPhones natively. Until now, there was no official method to record calls on iPhones. There were third-party apps that used call routing functionality for call recording on iPhones and most of these apps were paid. Image Courtesy: Apple

While Android already offers a call recording feature, Apple has joined the party late. At the moment, we are not sure how call recording will work on iOS 18 because Apple has not demoed it. More importantly, some countries have strict laws for call recording. For example, a statutory message is announced before a call is recorded in India.

On its official iOS 18 webpage, Apple says “Record and transcribe a live call directly from the Phone app.” The call recording iOS 18 feature will be available in English, in U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, and in Spanish in the U.S., Mexico, and Spain. The feature will also arrive in France, Germany, Japan, China, and Brazil in their native languages.