Apple Announces macOS 15 Sequoia with iPhone Mirroring, Passwords App, and More

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, Apple has introduced macOS 15 Sequoia as the next major update to the Mac. This version comes with significant changes including iPhone Mirroring, Presenter preview, new Passwords app, automatic window tiling, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about macOS 15 Sequoia.

iPhone Mirroring will allow users to broadcast their iPhone’s content onto a Mac without needing your iPhone to be around. You can not only access its notifications, but you can use all of your iPhone apps from a Mac. This kind of “continuity” will also relay audio from your iPhone onto the Mac. Throughout the mirroring process, your iPhone will remain secure and locked on the lock screen.

macOS Sequoia finally offers efficient window tiling by letting you drag windows to the edge for automatic placement. The update brings a Presenter Preview feature for video calls that allows users to apply custom backgrounds.

In addition, there’s a new Passwords App that builds on the Apple Keychain to offer a convenient solution to manage passwords, Wi-Fi credentials, passkeys, and more. The Messages app on macOS 15 Sequoia now features message scheduling, new text effects, and emoji and sticker Tapbacks.

The Cupertino giant has also unwrapped a ton of Apple Intelligence features for Apple M-powered Macs. Apple’s new supercharged Siri offers a more natural and contextual conversation. Besides this, there are AI-enhanced audio transcription and summarization features inside Notes and the new Clean Up tool on the Photos app can remove distracting objects from images using Apple Intelligence.

Other new macOS 15 features include an updated Calculator app with calculation history and expressions, combined view of events and tasks in the Calendar app, and the ability to create custom walking routes on Apple Maps. Additionally, Safari browser gets a new Highlights feature that lets you discover information on the web more conveniently, which alongside the redesigned Reader more makes content easier to read.

macOS 15 Sequoia is available on these supported Mac devices and is currently available as beta update for developers. Regular users will need to wait for the public beta to avoid running into persistent issues.

What do you think about macOS 15 Sequoia? Is there a feature you’re excited about? Tell us in the comments.