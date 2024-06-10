iPhone Is Getting Game Mode with iOS 18

WWDC 2024 is finally here and bringing a plethora of features. The brand-new iOS 18 is bringing about many changes including the ability to lock apps, new Control Centers, and even accented icons. However, the show’s highlight for gamers is that Game Mode is finally coming to the iPhone with iOS 18!

Apple software chief Craig Federighi showcased the same with games like Zenless Zero. He further mentioned that the Game Mode will bring better responsiveness with game controllers and AirPods. Image Courtesy: Apple

For those unaware, Apple Game Mode automatically prioritizes the game’s performance to provide consistent FPS and an overall better experience. While you can’t fine-tune settings, noticeable differences in frame rates can be achieved with the game mode. The feature was added to Macs last year.

As it turns out the iOS 18 update is an exciting one for gamers too and we cannot wait! What do you think about the upcoming Game Mode? Let us know in the comments below!