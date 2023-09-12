iOS 17 Release Date Is Out; Here’s When You Can Get It!

Apple introduced its latest iteration of iOS, iOS 17 back in June during WWDC 2023. After a bunch of beta updates, Apple has finally announced the official release date of iOS 17’s stable update during its ‘Wonderlust‘ iPhone 15 launch event. Have a look at the details below.

This Is When iOS 17 Will Reach All!

Apple has revealed that iOS 17 will be available as a free update for compatible iPhones on September 18. For those who don’t know, the list of eligible devices includes the,

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE 2

The new iOS 17 has a lot of exciting features to offer. You get new features for iMessage like a new expandable menu for a cleaner look, Check In for you to share your location with others, audio message transcriptions, search filters, and more. There’s now the new NameDrop, which is an extension of AirDrop for you to put two iPhones closely and share the contact phones.

iOS 17 Contact Posters

The Phone app has Contact Posters, which are customized cards for different people when they call you. iOS 17 also brings the StandBy feature, which converts the iPhone 14 Pro and 15 Pro models’ display into a smart one to display ‘glanceable’ information when the AOD mode is enabled on standby.

There are updates for the Camera app, the new Journal app, offline maps in the Apple Maps app, and much more. You can check out the best iOS 17 features list for a proper idea. Since we now have a release date with us, it’s a matter of time before you will be able to try out the iOS 17 features and see how they are. So, do you own an iPhone that will get iOS 17? Let us know in the comments below.