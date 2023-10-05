iOS 17.0.3 Released to Solve iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue

Apple recently addressed the overheating issues the iPhone 15 Pro models have been facing and suggested that a fix is underway. This has finally come into shape as the tech major has released the new iOS 17.0.3 update and this is not limited to just the iPhone 15 Pro units. Here are the details.

iOS 17.0.3 Rolling Out Now!

The iOS 17.0.3 update is mainly meant to fix the overheating issue of the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Just yesterday, we got to know that Apple is internally testing it, and to everyone’s relief, the update is finally out.

Apple recently released a statement, which suggested that the overheating problem is simply due to a bug and has been caused due to apps like Instagram and Asphalt 9: Legends. The titanium build of the iPhone 15 Pro models was seen as a cause but Apple shuned this away. It was revealed that Apple might have to lower the performance of the A17 Pro Bionic chipset but the Cupertino tech major confirmed that it won’t be doing so.

The iOS 17.0.3 update also brings security updates and fixes a few bugs. You can check out these details over here. Apple has also released the iPadOS 17.0.3 update alongside. You can get it by heading to the Settings -> General -> Software Update.

This update is available for the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This comes after the recently released iOS 17.0.2 update, which also includes fixes and no new features. The iOS 17.1, which will indeed get you some new features is in beta and will be rolled out soon. So, have you downloaded iOS 17.0.3? Let us know in the comments below.