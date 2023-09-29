Apple Introduces iOS 17.1 Public Beta; Here’s What’s New!

Apple recently introduced the beta 1 of iOS 17.1 and has now opened it to public beta users. The update brings forth a few changes for Apple Music, AirDrop, and more. In addition to this, Apple has also released iPadOS 17.1 public beta update. Have a look at the new feature you will get soon.

iOS 17.1 Public Beta Details

iOS 17.1 update has brought the ability to transfer files via AirDrop using mobile data when the two devices are apart. There will be a dedicated option in the Settings to enable data transfer over cellular data. This was available when iOS 17 was released but will now arrive pretty soon for all users.

There’s something for NameDrop too; you will now be able to use the feature between an iPhone and an Apple Watch. This has been enabled with the watchOS 10.1 beta update. To learn more about NameDrop, check out our how-to article on it!

NameDrop feature

Apple Music now has a Favorite option, which will help you mark songs and albums as favorites. This can be done by tapping the three-dotted menu next to a song and selecting the Favorite option. Apple will also introduce the ability for the app to create a playlist of your favorites eventually. You will also get a library of artwork to add a personal touch to your playlist. You can again select the three-dotted menu and then the ‘Edit’ option to go about it.

Additionally, there’s the introduction of the flashlight indicator on Dynamic Island for the iPhone 14 Pro models. This was earlier limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. There are a lot of more changes but this should be properly highlighted once iOS 17.1 becomes available for all.

If you are a beta tester, you can easily download iOS 17.1 via Settings. There’s no word on the general availability but this could happen in a couple of months. At present, Apple has introduced the iOS 17.0.2 update, which is necessary to fix bugs. Do install it if haven’t and don’t forget to share your thoughts on the upcoming iOS 17 features in the comments below.