iOS 16 Battery Percentage Won’t Show on These iPhone Models!

iOS 16 is now available for all with loads of new features like the personalized Lock Screen, Focus filters for the Focus mode, new iMessage features, and much more. This also brings back the battery percentage in the status bar, a pleasant entry indeed! However, this won’t reach all iPhone models, as confirmed by Apple.

No Battery Percentage for These iPhones!

Apple, via a recent support document, has confirmed that the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini won’t support iOS 16’s Battery Percentage feature. This means that these models will continue to show the battery percentage in the Control Center, which was an option for all iPhones with a notch up until now.

The iPhone SE, the iPhone 8 or earlier, and even the iPads showed the battery percentage in the status bar from the beginning.

That said, the iPhone XS series, the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 14 series will now show the battery percentage right on the home screen without requiring users to specifically get to the Control Center for the purpose.

In order to enable this, you are simply required to head to the Battery section under the Settings and enable the Battery Percentage option. With this, the white battery icon will include the battery percentage and will remain filled until the battery is about 20%.

If you need to know how to go about this process, you can check out the How to show battery percentage on your iPhone article for a proper idea. Do share your thoughts on the ability to finally view the amount of battery left directly on the status bar in the comments below.