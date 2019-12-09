Apple may be planning to roll out yet another iOS update this year, bringing a number of new features and enhancements, including a new functionality that would allow parents to limit the amount of time their children can spend online. That’s according to Vietnamese telecom carrier, Viettel, which last week posted an article about its upcoming eSIM service on iPhones and Apple Watches, revealing that iOS 13.3 might be launched on Tuesday, December 11, alongside watchOS 6.1.1.

While the latter will only be a minor update for the most part, the iOS update will come with multiple new features, including an additional Screen Time functionality that would allow parents to specify who their kids will be allowed to talk to and, for how long. As part of the plan, parents will be able to restrict their kids’ voice calls, FaceTime and messages, but there’s no word on whether the feature will also apply to internet access.

The new software will also come with a couple of other notable features, including support for password-free sign-ins via FIDO2 security keys, as well as the option to disable Memoji stickers via a toggle for folks who don’t use the feature that much. It’s not immediately clear as to whether iPadsOS will also be updated with similar changes, but one would expect that to happen sooner rather than later.

Apple has been rolling out new features and optimizations to iOS 13 ever since it was released earlier this year. Rolled out back in November, iOS 13.2 was a major update for the platform, bringing the much talked-about ‘Deep Fusion‘ photography feature that the company says uses ‘computational photography mad science‘ to make the photos look more natural, with less noise and more details.