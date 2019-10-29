The iPhone 11 is one of the best camera phones so far, even managing to match up (and in some cases beat) the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. That’s especially true in terms of shooting videos, where the iPhone’s quality is almost unmatched across smartphones. However, one of the biggest complaints people had with the iPhone in terms of shooting videos was the sheer amount of work it took to achieve something as simple as changing the video resolution. To do this, users have to head over to the Settings app, and change the video resolution from there. As you can guess, this isn’t really optimal.

However, with the new iOS 13.2 update that’s just been released, the Cupertino giant has finally made it possible for users to switch video resolutions from within the camera app itself; but only on the new iPhone 11 series of phones. Older iPhone users, including yours truly, will still have to do the entire Settings manoeuvre in order to change video resolution on their iPhone, even if they upgrade to iOS 13.2, which is just sad.

As for the new iPhones, the iOS 13.2 update brings quite a lot to the table. Deep Fusion is finally out of beta and is available to use, there’s support for Apple’s recently announced AirPods Pro, new and improved emoji, announce messages feature for AirPods, and a lot more.

iOS 13.2 is now available to download on all support iPhones, and you can get the update by heading to Settings -> General -> Software Update.