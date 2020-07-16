Having launched its 10th-generation Core laptop processors in two installments last year (Comet Lake and Ice Lake), Intel is now all set to unveil its 11th-gen mobile CPUs. The company is sending out media invites for a virtual event on September 2nd, where it will announce ‘something big’. The event will apparently demonstrate “how Intel is pushing the boundaries of how we work and keep connected”.

At its upcoming event, Intel is expected to launch its Tiger Lake CPUs, which were first announced at CES 2020 in Las Vegas back in January. The processors will be built on Intel’s 10nm+ process, and will offer “double digit performance gain”, according to the company. It will also offer improved AI performance, integrated Xe graphics, native Thunderbolt 4 support and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Do note that Intel is only expected to announce the laptop processors for now. There’s no official word on when the 11th-gen desktop CPUs will be available for purchase. However, the company just launched its 10-gen ‘Comet Lake’ desktop processors a couple of months back. So it might be a while before we get a taste of its 11th-gen desktop chips. Meanwhile, Acer has already announced that it will start shipping laptops powered by Tiger Lake chips this fall.

Either way, there’s no more information on Intel’s upcoming lineup at this point. However, it is expected to compete against AMD’s Ryzen 4000-series mobile CPUs, which were also announced at the Las Vegas event in January. Do note that AMD’s next-gen chips are build on a 7nm process. So it will be interesting to see if that will offer any immediate advantage in terms of power efficiency.