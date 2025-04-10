Instagram Testing Secret Reels That You Can Unlock with a Code

Instagram is constantly adding and removing features to see what sticks and keep their user experience fresh and creative. One such new feature coming to Instagram Reels is the ability to lock them behind a secret code that users will have to enter in order to see what’s behind it.

We spotted this feature on Instagram’s @design page, where they have shared a locked reel. It shows up with a key icon on the right of their profile page, and upon opening it, you’ll be asked to “Enter secret code“. Instagram also lets you add a little hint to keep your followers guessing the right answer.

We will not spoil the code for you, but if you manage to find it, then you can enter it to see what they were hiding. This seems like a fun addition, allowing creators to make their reels more interactive for their followers. People can also use this feature to share content privately among their friends and families.

This isn’t the first time we have seen Instagram add such features. Last year, we covered a new sticker to hide your stories, where your followers have to send you a DM to be able to see it. This seems like a similar concept, just more secure and interactive.

We tried to use the feature ourselves, but it isn’t available to us at the time. However, we can expect the Meta-owned platform to roll it out sometime soon for everyone on the app. What do you think about this secret reels feature? Is it something that you would want to try out, and how would you use it? Let us know in the comments down below.