Facebook Revisits Its Roots with a New “Friends” Tab to Revive Your Feed

After years of pushing recommended content, extreme political posts, and sponsored ads, Facebook is finally ready to come back to its roots. The app will soon feature a “Friends” tab, allowing you to remove all unnecessary distractions and watch the latest posts, stories, reels, and birthday reminders from people in your Facebook friends list.

In its newsroom post, Facebook talked about the new “Friends” tab and how it’s bringing back the OG experience that made us fall in love with the social media platform in the first place. The announcement says:

“So starting today in the United States and Canada, the new Friends tab provides an experience made up entirely of content from your Facebook friends.”

Image Credit: Meta

Currently, the Facebook Friends tab shows your friend requests and suggestions for people you may know. However, soon it will feature a feed showing content just from your friends. This change could help filter out a lot of junk that people have grown weary of. They also mentioned, “We’ll be adding several “OG” Facebook experiences throughout the year, beginning with the revamped Friends tab”.

This direction to bring back the charm of what initially made Facebook such a fun place is certainly a good move on the company’s part, but I feel it is too late for it now. Most of its younger audience has left the platform for services like TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter. I don’t know how long it has been since I received a friend request on the app.

So only time will decide how fruitful this feature turns out to be. What are your thoughts on this topic? Would you start using Facebook again with the introduction of the Friends feed? Let us know in the comments below.