Instagram head Adam Mosseri is pretty clear about the social media giant’s operations and plans and likes to openly discuss them from time to time. Previously, we saw him talk about the idea of hiding likes on Instagram and how it is polarizing for users. Now, in a recent video, Mosseri said that Instagram would be focusing more on videos to get on par with its competitors in the market.

Adam Mosseri recently took to Twitter to talk about the future course of Instagram. He shared a short video, where he talked about the various focus points of the company to make the platform more robust and a prime source of entertainment. One of the key takeaways from the video is that “Instagram is no longer [just] a photo-sharing app” instead, it is a service where people come to get entertained.

Changes are coming to video on Instagram 📺 At Instagram we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we’re focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging. pic.twitter.com/ezFp4hfDpf — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) June 30, 2021

As you can see, Mosseri states that Instagram will be aiming to improve on four key areas – creators, videos, shopping, and messaging. Amongst these, the company will be focusing more on videos to move past its long-running image that it’s a photo-sharing platform. It is facing stiff competition from platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

As a result, the social media giant will be experimenting with new features to deliver more videos to users. This will include showing videos from not-yet-followed sources in users’ feeds to improve discoverability. We have already seen Instagram test a feature that puts “suggested posts” before posts from known sources.

So, in the next couple of months, Instagram will be testing more such features. One of these, which will be included in an upcoming version of the app this week, will let users choose various topics. Based on the selected topics, the app will recommend videos to engage users and promote unknown yet influential creators.

Plus, the company will be adding more features to help creators make more content. It will also focus on improving the shopping experience on the app as the ongoing pandemic has boosted online shopping quite a lot. Moreover, Instagram will be improving the messaging functionalities of the app, shifting its focus from feed and Stories.

So, as you can imagine, Instagram will be changing quite a bit in the coming months. The company aims to make it an all-in-one social platform for users where they can shop, be entertained, and connect with friends and family seamlessly.