Infinix ZEROBOOK Laptops with 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India

Infinix has introduced its new ZEROBOOK laptop series in the premium segment in India in addition to the affordable INBOOK range. The new range consists of the high-end ZEROBOOK Ultra and the standard ZEROBOOK laptops with 12th Gen Intel processors, a lightweight design, and much more. Have a look at the details.

Infinix ZEROBOOK Series: Specs and Features

The new Infinix ZEROBOOK series has a full-metal chassis and features the Meteoric phase design. The laptops come with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with 400 nits of brightness, and 100% sRGB color reproduction.

The standard ZEROBOOK laptop comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors while the ZEROBOOK Ultra is powered by the 12th Intel Core i9 H-series chip. This is along with the 96EU Iris Xe Graphics. These can pack up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Connectivity options include an SD slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, 2 USB Type-C ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth version 5.2. There’s a Quad-speaker setup (two 2W speakers and two 1W speakers) and 2 digital microphones with AI noise cancelation.

There’s a Full HD web camera with an AI Beauty cam enhancement feature to blur the background, which can prove useful during video calls. You also get a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button and Windows 11 Home.

Additionally, the new Infinix ZEROBOOK series has the Unique Over Boost Switch for different modes (Eco, Balance, and Over Boost), ICE STORM 2.0 cooling system, and a Backlit Chiclet Keyboard. The laptops are backed by a 70Wh battery with support for 96 Watt Hyper charger.

Price and Availability

The new Infinix ZEROBOOK laptops series will be available at an introductory starting price of Rs 49,900 via Flipkart, starting February 3. Have a look at all the configurations and their prices.