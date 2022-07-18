Infinix INBook X1 Neo with 45W Fast Charging, Windows 11 Launched in India

Infinix, after launching the INBook X1 Slim, now has a new laptop in its family called the INBook X1 Neo in India. The laptop comes in at under Rs 30,000 and has been targeted at students. It comes with 45W fast charging, Windows 11 out-of-the-box, and more. Here are all the details to know.

Infinix INBook X1 Neo: Specs and Features

The INBook X1 Neo is a lightweight laptop and weighs 1.24 kgs. It has an aluminum metal alloy chassis and comes in Blue and Silver colors.

The laptop has a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 100% sRGB, 72% NTSC, and 300 bits of peak brightness. The X1 Neo is powered by the quad-core Intel Celeron N500 processor, along with Intel Integrated UHD graphics. There’s support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage.

The INBook X1 Neo is backed by a 50Whr battery with support for 45W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It is said to last up to 11 hours on a single charge. Ports-wise, there are two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type C ports, one HDMI 1.4, an SD card slot, and an audio jack.

Additionally, it supports an HD web camera with dual star light flash, a backlit keyboard, and a DTS sound system. As mentioned earlier, it runs Windows 11.

Price and Availability

The Infinix INBook X1 Neo is priced at Rs 24,990 and will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting July 21.