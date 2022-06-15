Infinix INBook X1 Slim with a Lightweight Design Launched in India

Infinix has introduced its second laptop called the INBook X1 Slim in India. The laptop is touted as the slimmest and the Lightest in its segment and comes with various exciting features such as support for 65W fast charging, Windows 11, and more. Here are all the details to know.

Infinix INBook X1 Slim: Specs and Features

The INBook X1 Slim has a metal chassis and weighs just 1.24 kgs. It comes in multiple stylish color options like the Starfall Grey, Cosmic Blue, Noble Red, and Aurora Green.

It comes with a 14-inch Full HD+ IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness and 100% sRGB color reproduction, It features thin bezels but the bottom one is significantly thick. The laptop can pack up to the 10th Gen Intel i7 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. There’s also support for dual-channel 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM too.

The INBook X1 Slim is backed by a 50Whr battery, which is smaller than the 55Whr battery of the company’s first laptop launched late last year. It supports 65W fast charging, much like the other INBook X1 laptop and this is claimed to fully charge the device in 90 minutes. The device supports an HD web camera with Dual Star Light Flash for clearer and DTS sound technology.

As for the I/O ports, the Infinix INBook X1 Slim comes with two USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C Port, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headset and microphone combo jack. It also gets the Ice Storm 1.0 Cooling System and supports Wi-Fi 5. It runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

The Infinix INBook X1 Slim starts at Rs 29,990 and is available in multiple SKU options. Here’s a look at the prices.

i3 processor/8GB of RAM/256GB of storage: Rs 29,990

i3 processor/8GB of RAM/512GB of storage: Rs 32,990

i5 processor/8GB of RAM/512GB of storage: Rs 39,990

i5 processor/16GB of RAM/512GB of storage: Rs 44,990

i7 processor/16GB of RAM/512GB of storage: Rs 49,990

The laptop will be available to buy, starting June 21 via Flipkart. Interested buyers can also get a flat Rs 3,000 off on the use of Axis Bank cards.