Indigenous 5G to Roll out by August 2022; Says Indian Minister

5G in India is currently the hot topic and we are all awaiting the official rollout of the next-gen network. With reports suggesting that the commercial rollout may start later this year, we now have information on indigenous 5G too and its rollout may be scheduled for this year too. Here are the details to know.

India’s 5G Could Be Available Soon!

The Minister of State of Telecommunications Devusinh Chauhan has suggested that the indigenous 5G stack will start rolling out by August 2022, which could be somewhere close to this year’s Independence Day celebrations. This was announced at the World Summit of Information Society (WSIS) 2022 in Geneva.

For this, the Indian Government is also expected to soon introduce a research and development fund to easily carry out the development of the technology.

As per a report by The Economic Times, Chauhan, said, “India has developed an indigenous 4G stack wherein 4G Core and Radio Access Networks (are) designed and tested in India. It helps the operators to choose any vendor, reduces the cost, and enables easier expansions. Indigenous 5G stack is also expected to be rolled out by August 2022.“

For those who don’t know, the IT major TCS and the state-owned telecom research firm CDoT will be looking into the development of indigenous 5G, which is expected to be deployed by the state-owned telecom operator BSNL.

Chauhan further claims that India believes in the ideology of “Antyodaya,” which focuses on the development of the marginalized people. Therefore, around 6,000 villages are being connected through optical fiber cables for the “development of reliable ICT infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that groundwork for 5G spectrum auctions has now started in India, which means the auctions will commence soon. To recall, it was expected in May for an eventual rollout by August this year but there hasn’t been any confirmation on the same. A previous report also suggested that the rollout might be delayed until 2023. 5G is expected to contribute $450 million to the GDP and will generate more job prospects.

Yet again, these details aren’t really concrete and we will have to wait for an official confirmation. Stay tuned for that and more updates on 5G in India.