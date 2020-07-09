The Indian government’s distaste for foreign apps is now expanding beyond those from China-based developers. According to ANI, the Indian Army has now instructed its personnel to delete 89 apps from their phones. This is in addition to the 59 apps banned by the Indian government last week. The list includes some of the most widely-used services in India and around the world, including Tiktok, Facebook, Truecaller and Instagram. Not only that, the purge also includes games like PUBG, dating apps like Tinder and news apps like Daily Hunt.

According to Army sources quoted by the report, the ban is being implemented to stop the leakage of sensitive information. Army personnel will reportedly have to get rid of these apps from their devices by July 15 or face departmental action. Men and women in the army were thus far allowed to use Facebook. However, they were not allowed to post images of themselves or their colleagues in uniforms. They were also not allowed to disclose the location of their units.

Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information: Indian Army Sources pic.twitter.com/l23Lu5ndNh — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

With the government and its agencies going after China-based apps, the latest ban also includes ‘all Tencent gaming apps’. This means all games from the Chinese tech giant, which owns a significant share of the global mobile gaming market-share, is now off limits to Indian army personnel.

The ban also includes a host of e-commerce platforms, including AliExpress, Gearbest, Banggood and more. Xender, ShareIt and other Bluetooth apps are also on the list. Alongside Tinder, other dating apps like TrulyMadly, Happn, OkCupid, Coffee Meets Bagel, are also off limits for army personnel now. Messaging apps Line, Viber, WeCat, etc, as well as online message boards like Yelp, Tumbler, Reddit etc, should also be deleted, the circular said.

89 Apps Banned by the Indian Army

Do note that unlike the 59 banned apps last week, the latest list of 89 is only applicable to army personnel. You can check out the full list below.

Messaging Platforms

WeChat

QQ

Kik

ooVoo

Nimbuzz

Helo

Qzone

Share Chat

Viber

Line

IMO

Snow

To Tok

Hike

Video Hosting

TikTok

Likee

Samosa

Kwali

Content Sharing

Shareit

Xender

Zapya

Web Browsers

UC Browser

UC Browser Mini

Video and Live Streaming

LiveMe

BigoLive

Zoom

Fast Films

Vmate

Uplive

Vigo Video

Utility Apps

Cam Scanner

Beauty Plus

Truecaller

Gaming Apps

PUBG

NONO Live

Clash of Kings

All Tencent gaming apps

Mobile Legends

E-Commerce

Club Factory

AliExpress

Chinabrands

Gearbest

Banggood

MiniInTheBox

Tiny Deal

Dhhgate

LightinTheBox

DX

Eric Dress

Zaful

Tbdress

Modility

Rosegal

Shein

Romwe

Dating Apps

Tinder

TrulyMadly

Happn

Aisle

Coffee Meets Bagel

Woo

OkCupid

Hinge

Badoo

Azar

Bumble

Tantan

Elite Sinles

Tagged

Couch Surfing

Antivirus

360 Security

Networking

Facebook

Baidu

Instagram

Ello

Snapchat

News Apps

Daily Hunt

News Dog

Online Book Reading Apps

Pratilipi

Health Apps

Heal of Y

Lifestyle Apps

POPXO

Knowledge Apps

Vokal

Music Apps

Hungama

Songs.pk

Blogging/ Micro Blogging