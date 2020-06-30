Over a week ago there were reports that the Indian government is considering banning 52 Chinese apps. Now, the government has reportedly taken an official decision to ban a total of 59 Chinese apps in the country.

The news comes from PIB in a press release. Apparently, the decision has been taken for apps “which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

The list of apps that have been banned includes the likes of TikTok which has been banned in India in the past as well. Also in the list are other popular apps including ShareIt, Shein, Parallel Space, and Mi Video Call.

List of 59 apps banned by Government of India "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. pic.twitter.com/p6T2Tcd5rI — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

The PIB press release says that the move is meant to “safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”

As of right now, we are awaiting more information about this decision. However, we will update this article as more details come out. So check back often.

This story is developing…