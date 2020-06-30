Over a week ago there were reports that the Indian government is considering banning 52 Chinese apps. Now, the government has reportedly taken an official decision to ban a total of 59 Chinese apps in the country.

The news comes from PIB in a press release. Apparently, the decision has been taken for apps “which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The list of apps that have been banned includes the likes of TikTok which has been banned in India in the past as well. Also in the list are other popular apps including ShareIt, Shein, Parallel Space, and Mi Video Call.

The PIB press release says that the move is meant to “safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.”

As of right now, we are awaiting more information about this decision. However, we will update this article as more details come out. So check back often.

This story is developing…

Update 1 (30/06/2020 10:18 am)

Last evening, the Indian government banned a total of 59 Chinese apps claiming that they were harmful to the country’s national security. Following the decision, TikTok has been pulled from the Play Store and App Store in India.

The company has put out a statement via Twitter saying that it’s clarifying with the government, and that it never shares user data with any foreign governments.

SOURCEPIB

Comments

  1. If you may please do let the mass audiences about the alternatives for ShareIt/Xender, CamScanner, UC Browser etc. as they don’t know about them and are probably tensed as well. Thank you.

  4. There is a typo for BeautyPlus. It is written as “Beutry Plus” in the press release list.

    Can you confirm that?

  5. Abto aap log b seekho yaar. Bandd kro ye Chinese phones and gadgets ki unboxing krna and unko auro se compare krna. Plzzz Beebom, do your bit.
    Please….

    • kare bhi toh kya yaar….indian smartphone manufacturers kuch acha kr k dekhaayenge toh phir soch bhi skten hain….but indian brands acha krten hi nhi….. aur budget category mein toh Realme aur Redmi k alaava koyi aur brand utna value for money products bhi nhi offer krta….agar aap thoda mehenga phone afford kr skte hoto phir theek hai aap doosre non-chineese brands le lo…lekin India mein bahut saare aise log hai jo afford nhi kr skte expensive…un logo k liye toh abhi bhi chineese hi best hai nah…..non-chineese brands itna overprice kr k deten hain phone as compared to chineese k kisi bhi angle se un phones ko koyi aise insaan ko suggest nhi kiya jaa skta jo expensive cheezen afford nhi kr skta…..isi liye chineese brands k phones suggest krne pdten hain….aisa thodi hai k ye log China k support mein khden huen hain…..agar Indian brands kuch achaa krten hain toh ye dil khol kr suggest krenge un k products…. promote bhi krenge…..but at the end wahi baat k Indian brands abhi tk kuch achaa kr k nhi dekhaayen hain kuch aisa kr k nhi dikhaayen hain jisse hum Indians ko faayda ho…..so please bhai smjho aur samjhaao….

      #peace