Twitter recently published its transparency report and launched its new Transparency Center. Based on the data the company has provided, India came 5th in the overall legal content takedown requests.

Almost 86 percent of the total global volume of legal demands originated from three countries namely Japan, Russia, and Turkey. The top 5 countries in terms of content removal requests are Japan, Russia, Turkey, South Korea, and India.

“In 2020, it is more important than ever that we shine a light on our own practices, including how we enforce the Twitter Rules, our ongoing work to disrupt global state-backed information operations, and the increased attempts by governments to request information about account holders,” wrote the company in a blog post.

From July to December of 2019, Twitter received a total of 782 legal content removal demands from India. Of these demands, 7 were court orders. Twitter withheld 4 tweets in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

During this period, the company also noticed a 47 percent increase in global legal demands. There were a total of 27,538 demands worldwide targeting 98,595 accounts. “This is the largest number of requests and specified accounts that we’ve received since releasing our first Transparency Report in 2012,” says Twitter.

Apart from content removal requests, Twitter’s Transparency Center lists information requests, copyright notices, trademark notices, email security, Twitter Rules enforcement, platform manipulation, and state-backed information operations.

If you’re interested, you may learn more specifics from Twitter’s Transparency Center. The company also publishes region-wise reports that offer valuable Twitter insights. The next update to the data will cover the period of January – June 2020.