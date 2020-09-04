Launched late last year, the Huawei Watch GT 2 and the subsequent GT 2e have been big hits among smartwatch buyers, and the Chinese tech giant is now all set to add a new model to the lineup. That’s according to German tech blog, WinFuture, which claims that the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro launch is just round the corner. The upcoming device will apparently be somewhat of a minor upgrade over the standard model with much the same hardware components and software features.

According to the report, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro will have a stainless steel casing and come with a number of strap options, including plastic and leather. It will apparently feature a 1.39-inch (454×454 pixels) circular OLED touch display housed within a 46mm casing. Other hardware specs include 32MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. It will reportedly ship with a 455mAh battery that will offer up to 14 days of usage on a single charge. It will also apparently support wireless charging.

On-board sensors will reportedly include gyroscope, heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker, stress-level sensor and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitor. The watch will also apparently come with a number of sports modes, including running, swimming, cycling, hiking, golfing, skiing, fitness, gymnastics and tennis. The watch is likely to come with GPS and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and offer 5ATM water resistance.

The report further claims that the watch will launch in Germany in the next few weeks for €280 (~Rs. 14,000). The exact launch date is still a mystery and Huawei is yet to officially confirm the pricing, but we’ll hopefully get those details in the coming days.

Featured Image Courtesy: WinFuture