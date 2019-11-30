Huawei unveiled the Sound X, a smart speaker built in partnership with French audiophile-grade equipment maker Devialet earlier this week in China. Judging by the looks, it certainly looks somewhat similar to Apple’s HomePod.

However, we are not here for the looks. Let’s get to the specifications of the Sound X. Firstly, Sound X is a 360-degree speaker with a 60-watt double subwoofer. Thanks to the collaboration with Devialet, Sound X comes with the company’s Speaker Active Matching technology (SAM) that reduces distortion in audio and push-push woofer vibration-canceling technology, as Engadget reports.

The speaker has a convenient one-touch control and Huawei’s HiLink smart home control. For voice commands, it comes with Huawei’s “Xiaoyi” voice assistant that supports Huawei Music.

In case you’re wondering, Huawei Sound X is a Hi-Res certified speaker capable of producing lossless audio output. It has a diameter of 165mm, a height of 203mm, and weighs 3.5kg. It also supports pairing two Sound X speakers at once for the stereo effect.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Huawei is coming up with a smart speaker that resembles popular smart speakers. In fact, the company launched a Google Home lookalike speaker with Alexa and a HomePod resembling speaker last year.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Sound X will retail at 1,999 Yuan which roughly translates to Rs.20,000. For those interested to buy 2 units for that stereo experience, Huawei offers it for 3,888 Yuan. The smart speaker will be sold exclusively in China and the pre-orders have already begun.

Sound X got announced by Huawei along with Huawei MatePad Pro, the Chinese tech giant’s reply to Apple’s iPad Pro. So, what are your thoughts on Sound X? Tell us in the comments.

