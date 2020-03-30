It has been almost ten months since Huawei’s trade ban with the United States but it appears like Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu is still optimistic about bringing back Google Mobile Services to its devices.

In a recent interview with Wired UK, Yu shared his thoughts about the company’s plans regarding doing business with Google again. When asked about using the Google Play Store and GMS, Yu emphasized how the company “brought huge revenue and profit to US companies like Google” and have been “very good partners”.

“At Huawei, we still hope that we can continue to cooperate with Google. Hopefully, we can get the license from the US government. We are open. In the interests of the value of those US companies, they should… I hope they can give us the license.”, said Yu.

He clarified how Huawei envisions using Google’s services, especially the Play Store as the primary option on its Huawei Mobile Services to offer more choices to users. Meanwhile, Huawei’s AppGallery is deemed to be the third-largest in the world with over 400 million monthly active users last year and the company is providing attractive offers to get developers on board.

In fact, Yu told Wired that Huawei App Gallery would hopefully bridge the gap in terms of app availability in one or two years. He also mentioned how Huawei is considering to join the unified platform in partnership with Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi developed under the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA).

If Huawei fails to get US license, Yu says, the company will think of joining the initiative. Huawei didn’t want to “destroy the value of US companies with these kinds of partnerships”, which is why the company has not shown much interest so far.

Yu also made it clear that its Celia voice assistant, which we saw in the Huawei P40 series will be expanding to more countries with regional languages and integration with local services in the future.