While HTC might not have launched any new phones in India recently, the Taiwanese phone maker continues to expand its Desire lineup in its home country. HTC Desire 20 Pro from earlier this year is now being joined by the HTC Desire 20+. This mid-ranger is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, includes a quad-camera module, a massive battery, and more.

HTC Desire 20+ Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600 x 720-pixel resolution. You have a massive chin at the bottom and a waterdrop notch, housing a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie sensor, on the front. The Desire 20 Pro and U20 5G had arrived with a punch-hole cutout, so this is a slight downgrade compared to these variants.

The rectangular quad-camera module on the rear is led by a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor. You also have a 5MP ultra-wide lens with a 155-degree FOV, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The LED flash is housed inside this module. The textured back looks similar to the Pro variant and includes a capacitive fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the HTC Desire 20+ is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset. It is also found aboard several popular mid-range phones, including Realme 7 Pro, Poco M2 Pro, and others. It is paired with 6GB RAM, 128GB built-in storage (expandable via a microSD card), and a huge 5,000mAh battery.

The phone includes a USB Type-C port and supports QC 4.0 fast-charging. You will also find a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac onboard to round up the connectivity options.

Price and Availability

The HTC Desire 20+ has been priced at TWS 8,490 (~Rs. 21,699) for the single 6GB + 128GB variant. It will be available to buy in two color variants, namely Dawn Orange and Twilight Black. There is currently no information for whether the Desire 20+ will be available in global markets or not.