Taiwanese tech firm, HTC, has expanded its mid-range smartphone portfolio with the launch of a new device on Thursday. Called the Desire 19s, the new smartphone is a successor to the Desire 12s from last year and, is already available for purchase in the company’s home market. A decidedly mid-range phone, the Desire 19s is part of HTC’s recent attempts to revive its smartphone business and, comes with a MediaTek processor under-the-hood, a notched display upfront and triple cameras at the back.

HTC Desire 19s Features and Specifications

The HTC Desire 19s features a 6.2-inch 19:9 HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor that comes with an integrated 2GHz Octa-Core CPU and the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clocked at up to 650GHz. It comes with 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage, expandable by way of a microSD card. The phone comes with a physical fingerprint scanner, runs Android 9 Pie with HTC’s Sense UI and carries a 3850mAh battery with 10W charging.

Imaging options include a rear-facing triple-cam setup that comprises of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.85 lens, a 5MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front, the phone sports a 16MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video chats. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPS + GLONASS and NFC.

HTC Desire 19s Pricing and Availability

The HTC Desire 19s is being offered in Free Blue and Yashi Black colors, and is priced at NT$5990 (around $200 / Rs. 14,000). As mentioned already, it is already available for purchase in Taiwan, but there’s no word on its global availability just yet.