Ever misplaced your laptop and spent hours searching for it? I have, and chances are, you might have faced it as well. Well, it appears like laptop manufacturers are finally paying attention to this concern, at least that’s what HP’s partnership with Tile hints at.

A few days back in CES 2020, HP unveiled Elite Dragonfly G2, the first-ever laptop with Tile integration to easily track your lost laptop. “Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first laptop with built-in Tile, the world’s leading smart location company. Easily see where a misplaced or lost notebook is, or with the optional Tile Premium service, get proactive alerts when a device has been left behind.”, wrote the company in a press release.

For the uninitiated, Tile is an American location tracker equipment maker that helps users keep track of their gadgets. Customers buying the Elite Dragonfly G2 can seamlessly track the location of their laptop using Tile’s mobile app.

When the laptop is in the Bluetooth range, you will see its location on the map. Once it moves out of the Bluetooth range, the last seen location will be marked in the map which can be accessed through Tile’s mobile app.

As Digital Trends reports, Tile will function “even if the laptop is offline or powered off”, which is impressive. This way, you can track a laptop theft if you act at the right time.

Users will have to install the Tile Windows app to use the service. HP is expected to bring Tile integration to more laptops in the future. I hope more brands partner with Tile or come up with similar tracking functionalities to reliably track a laptop.