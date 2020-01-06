Merely three months after unveiling its lightest business convertible, HP has unveiled the second-gen Elite Dragonfly 2-in-1 convertible laptop at CES 2020. It’s dubbed the Elite Dragonfly G2 and features only a handful of upgrades – most of them being meaningful for the professional crowd.

HP Elite Dragonfly G2 still weighs under 1 kilogram and incorporates recycled materials, including ocean-bound plastics and recycled magnesium. The company boasts that over 82% of moving mechanical parts onboard are made from recycled materials. It still boasts a minimal design, a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, and Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers but upgrades the internals to offer up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processors, 16GB RAM, and up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

So, you must be wondering – what’s new in the second-gen Dragonfly? Well, it’s mostly optional upgrades that you can pick as per your liking.

The first optional upgrade is the most 2020 thing we expect from technology giants – 5G support. HP has packed inside the Qualcomm X55 5G modem, which can be found on all 5G-enabled phones launched in 2019. “Qualcomm continues to lead in LTE connected PCs, allowing users to have blazing fast connectivity while on the go, and we are thrilled to drive 5G connected PCs in collaboration with HP,” stated Alex Katouzian, SVP and GM, Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc in an official press release.

HP has also upgraded its display privacy technology (also seen on the HP Spectre x360) and introduced third-gen Sure View Reflect with the Elite Dragonfly G2. It now shows a distinct copper-colored privacy screen to safeguard your work from prying eyes. This is another optional upgrade.

Finally, business professionals store sensitive and private information on their PCs, so HP has now partnered with Tile (yeah, the well-known location tracker maker) to boast that Elite DragonFly G2 is the world’s first laptop with a built-in tracker. This means you can now easily track your misplaced convertible or get pro-active alerts for its location if you opt-in for the Tile Premium service.

HP is expected to make the Elite Dragonfly G2 with optional Tile integration and the new Sure View Reflect display available starting February 2020. So, if you’ve been looking to buy a feature-packed, 5G-enabled 2-in-1 business laptop, then your wait ends in only a month or so.