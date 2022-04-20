HP Pavilion 15 with 12th-Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India

Following companies like Asus, Acer, and Dell, HP has now refreshed its Pavilion lineup in India with Intel’s latest 12th-Gen processors with the launch of the new HP Pavilion 15 laptop. It comes with a doctor-certified EyeSafe technology to reduce strain on users’ eyes and the latest components from Intel and Nvidia. Let’s take a look at the details.

HP Pavilion 15: Specs and Features

The new HP Pavilion 15 comes with an all-metal built form factor, weighing 1.75Kg. It has been designed with a focus on the environment and includes a 15.6-inch Full HD display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio, support for 100% sRGB, and Microsoft HDR streaming. However, the key feature of the display is the new EyeSafe technology, which has been designed in collaboration with doctors, to reduce eye strain. It adds an always-on blue-light filter to the screen to reduce the strain and is embedded into the display, which eliminates the need to modify additional settings or be worried about the inaccurate color reproduction.

For an immersive audio experience, the laptop features a speaker system tuned by the Denmark-based, premium speaker manufacturers Bang and Olufsen. Plus, it features a webcam along with dual digital microphones with support for temporal noise reduction during video calls. Furthermore, there is a full-size backlit keyboard along with a dedicated Numpad area onboard here.

Under the hood, the HP Pavilion 15 packs the latest 12th-Gen Intel Core processors, paired with either Nvidia’s GeForce MX550 GPU or Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. As for the memory, the laptop comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

As per HP, the laptop can operate for nearly 9 hours on a single charge, and it also comes with the company’s fast-charging tech. Coming to the I/O ports, there is a USB-C port with support for USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, the AC connector, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

The new HP Pavilion 15 comes in three colorways – Warm Gold, Natural Silver, Fog Blue, and runs Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

The new HP Pavilion 15 line with the latest 12th-Gen Intel processors and the integrated EyeSafe technology starts at Rs 59,999 for the base model in India. The price goes up to Rs 89,999 for the highest-end variant. Early customers are also eligible for free accessories like an HP Bluetooth headset and a mouse.

HP has also introduced the Pavilion 14 and HP Pavilion x360 laptops with the same focus on the environment. Both HP Pavilion 14 and the Pavilion x60 start at Rs 55,999. You can check out the new laptop on HP’s official website. Furthermore, it will be available in large-format retail stores across India.