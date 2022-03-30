Dell Launches Alienware X15 R2, X17 R2 Gaming Laptops in India; Here are the Specs and Prices!

Earlier this year, Dell launched upgraded versions of its X15 and X17 gaming laptops in the form of X15 R2 and X17 R2 at CES. Now, the company has brought both models to India to cater to pro gamers and streamers. So, let’s take a look at the details below.

Price and Availability

Dell has launched the Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 as premium gaming laptops with high-end components. Hence, the price of the latest gaming laptops from Dell starts at Rs 2,49,990 for the lower-end Alienware X15 R2. While the Alienware X17 R2 starts at Rs 2,99,990.

Both laptops will be available to buy from Dell Exclusive Stores, Dell.com, and other large-format retail stores like Chroma and Reliance Digital Stores across India.

Now, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the new Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 gaming laptops.

Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2: Key Specs and Features

The new Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 come as upgraded variants of their predecessors from last year. The company is now offering these gaming laptops with Intel’s 12th-Gen CPUs, Nvidia’s latest RTX-30 series GPUs, support for DDR5 RAM, and other advanced features.

While the X15 R2 comes with a 15.6-inch display with up to QHD 240Hz support, the X17 R2 features a 17.3-inch Full HD or a UHD display with support for a 165Hz refresh rate and Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. Under the hood, the X15 R2 packs up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU along with up to RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The X17 R2, on the other hand, comes with up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU paired with up to RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 graphics memory.

As for the storage and RAM, the X15 R2 features up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD and can pack up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The X17 R2 comes with up 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD and the same amount of LPDDR5 RAM as the X15 R2.

Coming to the ports and wireless components, the X15 R2 comes with a USB-A port, a USB-C port, an Thunderbolt 4 port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery support, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio. It comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. The X17 R2 has an array of ports, including 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, a Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI 2.1, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connections.

Other than these, the Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 come with Alienware’s Cryo-cooling tech with AI-controlled fans, an RGB-based backlit keyboard, and runs Windows 11 Home or Pro out of the box. The laptops come in a Lunar Light color.