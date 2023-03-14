HP Chromebook 15.6 Launched in India; Priced at Under Rs 30,000

HP has added a new laptop to its Chromebook range in India. The new Chromebook 15.6 carries an affordable price tag and comes with Intel’s Celeron processor, Google Assistant access, and much more. Here are the details.

HP Chromebook 15.6: Specs and Features

The new HP Chromebook (15A-NA0012TU) has a 15.6-inch HD display with 250 nits of brightness and micro-edge bezels. The laptop is powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 chip with a clock speed of up to 2.8GHz, clubbed with Intel UHD graphics.

It comes equipped with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. There’s support for dual mics and a Wide Vision HD camera with temporal noise reduction (TNR). You also get large dual speakers with an improved speaker enclosure design.

The new HP Chromebook comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.0, along with connectivity options like two USB Type-C ports (one for power delivery and DisplayPort), one USB Type-A port, a microSD card slot, and a headphone/microphone jack.

There’s a 47Wh battery, which comes with a 45W adaptor. The laptop runs Chrome OS. And there are a number of additional perks to make hybrid working easy. The new HP Chromebook 15.6 comes equipped with a dedicated numeric keypad, HP QuickDrop for easy file transfers, and Office 365 compatibility. It also provides access to services like Google Assistant, Google Classroom, and 12 months of Google One with 100GB of cloud storage, which covers all Google apps.

The new HP Chromebook joins the Chromebook x360 14a (Rs 28,999), the Chromebook x360 (Rs 44,999), the Chromebook 11 (Rs 22,999), and the Chromebook 14 (Rs 26,999), and more in India.

Price and Availability

The HP Chromebook 15.6 has a starting price of Rs 28,999 and can be bought via the company’s website.

It comes in Forest Teal and Mineral Silver colorways.