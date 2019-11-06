Google Chrome is a powerful browser that supports a ton of keyboard shortcuts. However, not all of us can remember those easy to forget Chrome keyboard shortcuts. That’s why I find the right-click menu on Google Chrome so helpful as it saves me from remembering all those keyboard shortcuts. I understand that using a mouse will be slower than using keyboard shortcuts, but that’s how some people work and you can’t blame them for it. Many Chrome users rely on this right-click menu and whenever Google makes any changes to the menu, it causes havoc. The latest change that Chrome has made to its right-click menu is the removal of the “Reopen Closed Tab” feature. In this article, I am going to show you how you can access and use this feature to reopen closed tabs on Chrome.

Use Reopen Closed Tab Feature in Chrome 78

After the latest Google Chrome version 78 update, Google Chrome no longer shows the “Reopen Closed Tab” feature when you right-click on a tab. Thankfully, Google has not removed this feature. It has relocated it and you just need to know where to find it. Again, before we proceed you should know that you can do away with this by just remembering the “Ctrl+Shit+T” (CMD+Shift+T) keyboard shortcut. Having said that, let’s see how you can access it by using a mouse or trackpad, shall we?

If you have used the “Reopen Closed Tab” feature before you know that you could invoke it by right-clicking on any tab’s header, just as shown in the picture above. However, if you look closely, you will notice that the feature is missing. Well, it’s because now you need to right-click not on a tab header rather on the area after the last tab as shown in the picture below. That’s the only change. I don’t know why Google has done this. It just seems like a way to mess with Chrome users as I could not figure out a reason for moving this feature.

Find the Hidden Reopen Closed Tab Feature

That was our small tutorial on finding the rearranged open closed tab feature. I think Google should stop messing with normal features that we use on a day to day basis. And if it has decided to temper with a feature’s location, the least it can do is to inform the users. Let us know your thoughts on the subjects by writing in the comments section below.