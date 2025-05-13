Google’s Gemini Coming to WearOS, Android Auto, TV, and Android XR

Up until now, Google’s Gemini has taken over our Android phones, replacing their former voice assistant with the shiny new AI-powered alternative. Now, during the Android Show: I/O Edition, Google has unveiled its plans to spread the reach of Gemini to more devices, including WearOS, Android Auto, Google TV, and even Android XR.

We recently talked about Google dropping hints of Gemini coming to Wear OS, and now we have official confirmation. As explained in this blog post, the company discussed how Gemini integration will help you interact with the AI chatbot right through your watch and even set reminders, or ask about messages. All this, without needing to pull out your phone.

Image Credit: Google

They also iterated how Gemini integration in Android Auto will upgrade your hands-free voice command experience. You will be able to give instructions in natural language, and Gemini will provide the most suitable replies. They shared an example where “Gemini can find you a charging station on the way to the post office that’s also near a park, so that you can go for a walk before your errands while your car is charging“.

Or, you can ask it to “give me the rundown of the news today (but without sports), or get a quick synopsis of the book I just finished reading (or didn’t have time to finish) on my way to my book club meetup“. And Gemini will do it without you having to take your hands off the steering wheel.

It is also coming to Google TV, where you can ask personalized recommendations for TV shows and movies. Like, you can ask, “Action movies that are age-appropriate for your kids“. Gemini can also help as a learning guide. It’ll be able to answer curious questions in a friendly but engaging manner.

Image Credit: Google

Finally, Gemini will sit at the core of their upcoming Android XR headset, which they are building along with Samsung. “Gemini can help you do things like plan a vacation by surrounding you with videos, maps, and local tips, creating an entire itinerary in minutes while providing a more realistic feel for the place you’re researching“, explained Google in their blog post.

Image Credit: Google

With Google stretching Gemini’s reach, the ecosystem could start to feel more connected than it has in prior years. And it is about time, as more and more people have gotten used to using AI on their devices. Are you excited about the arrival of Gemini on your device nearby? Let us know in the comments below.