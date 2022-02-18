Twitter Now Lets You Pin Your Favorite Chats on Android and iOS; Here’s How It Works!

Twitter has added a new feature, which can help people keep their most-conversed chat windows on top. The microblogging service now lets users pin DMs so that chats with their favorite people are right in front of them at all times. Here’s all you need to know about this feature.

How to Pin Twitter DMs on Android and iOS

Twitter made the announcement via a recent tweet and revealed that the ability to pin chats is now live for all. For those who don’t know, this feature was previously a part of Twitter Blue on iOS, which is a paid subscription on the platform and provides users access to some exclusive features. Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox.



Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

This ability can help users declutter their DM section and put the important chats in focus so that finding them isn’t a hassle.

Users can pin up to 6 chats on Twitter and once they do so, a separate “Pinned Conversations” section will be created. This is similar to how users can pin chats on WhatsApp. Here’s how to do so:

How to Pin Chats in Twitter on iOS

Head to the Twitter app and enter the DM section. Now, right-swipe on the chat you want to pin.

You will see a pin icon on the left side of the person’s name. Tap on it, and you are good to go.

On Android

Once you are in the DM section of your Twitter app on Android, long-press the chat you want to pin.

You will find the “Pin Conversation” option, which you can tap to bring your favorite chat windows to the top.

On Web

While Twitter claims the feature is available on the web too, it hasn’t really started rolling out for the web at the time of writing. We will update this article with more details on this once the feature is available on Twitter for Web.

In related news, Twitter recently introduced a new label for “good bots” to help users differentiate between bot-run and human-run Twitter accounts.

Do you like this new addition on Twitter? Do you think this will prove helpful? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!