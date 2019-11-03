Do you own multiple Android devices? If so, you must be aware that maintaining multiple smartphones or tablets at the same time can often turn out to be tiresome. With the help of Tasker and Join, today, we will be taking a look at how you can sync do not disturb mode across your Android devices.

Sync DND Status Across Your Android Smartphones

1. Download and install the Tasker app and Join app on all the Android smartphones you would like to sync DND status with. Do note that the Tasker is app is available fro a free trial on its website, while on the Play Store it costs Rs. 270. On the other hand, Join is available on the Play Store for free.

2. Click here to import the new Tasker recipe created by the developer of Tasker that will let you sync the DND status. Make sure to import the recipe on all the devices for the method to work. You will get a prompt on the page asking you to confirm importing the profile as you can see in the below image.

After the installation process is complete, you will be able to sync the DND status in all the connected devices. It is worth noting that turning off Do Not Disturb mode on one phone will affect other connected Android smartphones as well.

Take a look at the below video to watch the feature in action.

In case you’re not aware, Tasker app can be used to automate a lot of tasks including setting timers, QS tiles, opening apps, setting loops, variables, conditions and much more. Check out our guide to know more about how you can efficiently automate your Android smartphone using Tasker here.

So, try out the Tasker recipe and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.